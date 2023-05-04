NAKAMOTO: Randall Gay, former NFL player, suspended from law job after argument at crime scene

Photo: New Orleans Saints

WEST BATON ROUGE - District Attorney Tony Clayton suspended a prosecutor from his office without pay after he showed up at a crime scene Wednesday night and got into a heated argument with deputies from the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

That prosecutor, Randall Gay, showed up at a house where deputies were running a warrant. Gay's son was arrested for drugs and possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances.

After deputies had executed the warrant, Gay got into it with the deputies on the scene. Clayton said it was brought to his attention and he immediately took action.

"I suspended him without pay, and he will have a disciplinary review hearing on June 15," Clayton said.

Sources said Gay was upset that his son was arrested and showed up and began asking all kinds of questions.

Deputies were executing a warrant related to an earlier shooting. They arrested Gay's son and another individual inside the house who they believe is connected to the shooting.

Randall Gay is a former NFL defensive back who went to law school and is now an assistant district attorney for the 18th JDC.

Gay played on the Super Bowl-winning teams for the New Orleans Saints and the New England Patriots. His fame includes winning a championship at both the college and pro levels for teams in Louisiana. He also went to school at Brusly High in West Baton Rouge.

According to Kevin Duvall, Chief of Staff at the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the following individuals were arrested as a result of the warrant involving Gay's son. He said their mugshots won't be released because the charges don't fit current law.

Duvall also said he would not comment on what Assistant District Attorney Randall Gay told his deputies.

Demarcus Brown, 19 (Jailed on a $250,000 bond)

Charges: Attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons

Randall Gay, 19 (Out on a $15,000 bond)

Charges: Possession of a firearm in presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute schedule 1 narcotics

Kintrell Moore, 19 (Out on a $15,000 bond)

Charges: Possession of a firearm in presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute schedule 1 narcotics

Sidney Moore, 20 (Jailed on a $25,000 bond)

Charges: Possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm in presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute schedule 1 narcotics. He also had an outstanding warrant for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.