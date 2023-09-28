NAKAMOTO: Arrest warrants issued for four Baton Rouge police officers tied to corruption in Street Crimes Unit

BATON ROUGE- Multiple sources have confirmed to the WBRZ Investigative Unit that a judge in the 19th Judicial District Court signed four arrest warrants for Baton Rouge police officers who were once part of the now-defunct Street Crimes Unit. The warrants were signed due to allegations of corruption from three years ago.

WBRZ has the names of the officers and their charges but has made an editorial decision not to identify them at this time as the investigation continues. Sources said they are still waiting to get statements from the officers. One of the warrants is for a high-ranking officer in the department. Sources said three years ago, an individual was beaten, and body camera video worn by at least one officer on the scene vanished.

The charges range from malfeasance in office to battery. Our sources said the incident that led to the arrest warrants being drafted is not related to the Brave Cave—a torture warehouse that came to light a month ago when lawyer Ryan Thompson filed a lawsuit alleging his client's civil rights were violated.

Following that lawsuit coming to light, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul requested the FBI assist in the investigation. In a very rare move Friday, the FBI confirmed they are investigating along with the federal civil rights division. The FBI typically shies away from confirming the existence of any investigation—usually saying they cannot confirm or deny the existence of one.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said Wednesday night that a news conference would be scheduled Friday to talk about police accountability efforts.

Over the past two weeks, three Baton Rouge Police Officers were placed on administrative leave. All three have ties to the Street Crimes Unit. Wednesday night, the WBRZ Investigative Unit broke the news about Deputy Chief Troy Lawrence being placed on administrative leave tied to ongoing federal and administrative investigations into the unit.

Before that, the WBRZ Investigative Unit learned that officers Jesse Barcelona and Todd Thomas were put on leave Sept. 19, but sources said they were not given a reason for the decision.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.