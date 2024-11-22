Music, makers and more! White Light Night returns to Mid City on Friday evening

BATON ROUGE - The biggest night in Mid City is back! The annual White Light Night art festival brings hundreds of pop-up shops and vendors into the spotlight along Government Street.

From Electric Depot to Jefferson Highway, expect to see dozens of businesses participating in the fun. Every year, this event highlights the creativity Baton Rouge has to offer. There will be live music, food trucks, arts and crafts for sale, and more!

Because of popular demand, Mid City Merchants, the organizer of the festival, decided to bring back the shuttle system to make getting around more convenient for patrons. Four shuttles will run from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. and each one holds between 30 and 35 people, according to Amber Wroten, President of Mid City Merchants.

Wroten added, police officers will have a presence on nearly every corner, and there are designated areas for pedestrians to cross the road safely. Traffic will be heavy, and it is recommended drivers use alternate routes if they are not attending the fest. Parking will be limited as well.

The festival is inclusive for all ages, with the exception of 21+ bars and lounges. If you are bringing children, it is a good idea to put something reflective or light-up on them so they can be easily spotted. At times, the crowd can be dense.

Planning your night? Click here for an interactive map that includes participating businesses.