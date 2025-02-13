55°
Music legends Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks coming to the Superdome in October

NEW ORLEANS — Rock icons of the '70s and '80s Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks are coming to New Orleans in October.

The pair will be performing in the Ceasers Superdome on Oct. 18, Live Nation announced Thursday. Presale for tickets to the 7 p.m. concert starts Monday at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.

Joel, famed singer-songwriter of hits like "Piano Man" and "Vienna," has been on a stadium tour since 2023.

Both Joel and Nicks, formerly of Fleetwood Mac, are members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The pair also have history of performing together

