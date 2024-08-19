Murder trial for two brothers accused in 2021 Memorial Day triple homicide underway

BATON ROUGE - The trial of two brothers charged with a triple murder on Memorial Day 2021 began Monday.

Ladarrius Coleman and David Williams were teens when police say they opened fire at a pool party, killing three including 18-month-old Ja'Tyri Brown.

Ja'Tyri's grandmother Hope Provost is still grieving her loss and wondering why it all happened.

"What possessed you guys to come in an apartment complex and open fire with so many innocent people that had nothing to do with whatever y'all had going on? I just really want to know why?" Provost said.

Her family is hoping to get some clarity on that question as the trial begins this week.

"A lot of people said as time passes it gets easier but with our family, it's not getting any easier. It's actually getting rougher."

The brothers, now both adults, are being tried together. Their mother, Latoya Coleman was also arrested as an accessory when she allegedly tried to help her sons escape to Texas.

"Where were you when your child was doing these things? Where were you?"

Ja'tyri's close-knit family, says even though the brothers are on trial, they aren't the only ones responsible.

"All I can say is, when this happened, some of the kids were juveniles, so what I would like to tell anybody that has young sons, if you don't grab hold to your child and you let the streets raise your child, you're going to be standing where I'm standing and it's not a good feeling."

The two other victims were 16-year-old Dwayne Dunn and 20-year-old Reginald Thomas.

Jury selection is expected to take two days and opening statements will begin Wednesday.