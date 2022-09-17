Murder suspect captured after escaping Friday; apparently squeezed through Lafourche jail's drainage system to get out

LAFOURCHE PARISH - Deputies have captured a murder suspect who escaped from a parish jail Friday by apparently squeezing through a drainage opening.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said officers discovered Leroy Miles Jr., 23, had escaped from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on Friday.

Deputies announced Saturday morning he was taken back into custody and said they would provide additional details at a later time.

Miles apparently got out of the jail by squeezing through a 10" x 14" drainage opening and removing the metal cover. Investigators believe Miles' escaped was aided by one or more inmates and someone else outside.

According to the sheriff's office, Miles was booked into the jail on Sept. 4 after Lockport police arrested him for aggravated flight from an officer and obstruction of justice.

He is also being held on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated second-degree battery in Lafayette Parish, as well as attempted second-degree murder in Terrebonne Parish.