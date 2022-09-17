Latest Weather Blog
Murder suspect captured after escaping Friday; apparently squeezed through Lafourche jail's drainage system to get out
LAFOURCHE PARISH - Deputies have captured a murder suspect who escaped from a parish jail Friday by apparently squeezing through a drainage opening.
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said officers discovered Leroy Miles Jr., 23, had escaped from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on Friday.
Deputies announced Saturday morning he was taken back into custody and said they would provide additional details at a later time.
Miles apparently got out of the jail by squeezing through a 10" x 14" drainage opening and removing the metal cover. Investigators believe Miles' escaped was aided by one or more inmates and someone else outside.
According to the sheriff's office, Miles was booked into the jail on Sept. 4 after Lockport police arrested him for aggravated flight from an officer and obstruction of justice.
Trending News
He is also being held on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated second-degree battery in Lafayette Parish, as well as attempted second-degree murder in Terrebonne Parish.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU student Allie Rice remembered by friends, co-workers after she was shot...
-
As victim faces hefty tow bill to get his stolen car back,...
-
LSU Athletics admits postgame traffic plan failed; university 'confident' it won't happen...
-
'I heard the train, then I heard the shots:' LSU student found...
-
Southern University kicks students from dorm over brawl, may change visitation policy