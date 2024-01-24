Multiple rounds of heavy storms pose flood and severe weather threat to Capital area today and tomorrow

Wednesday 6am Update: Rain showers entering the capital area. Heavier rain and storm activity off to the west. Pointe Coupee Parish and Wilkinson county currently included in a flood Advisory as heavy showers enter that area.

A ***FLOOD WATCH*** has been issued for the entire region from 6am Wednesday through 6pm Thursday. This includes East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Tangipahoa, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana, Ascension, St. James, and Assumption in Louisiana and Amite and Wilkinson in Mississippi. Excessive runoff from heavy rain may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Monitor forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Rainfall: 3 to 6 inches is expected across the Storm Station Viewing Area with the higher totals generally found north and west of Baton Rouge and lower totals near the coast.

Timing: rain and thunderstorms will be steady Wednesday and become more scattered with breaks overnight into Thursday. Another round is expected on Thursday. A third and final round will come late Friday or early Saturday.

Flooding: the greatest potential for flooding will be on Wednesday and Wednesday night, especially for Metro Baton Rouge and locations north and west. However, due to the heavy rain expected, some issues could still develop due to those additional rounds Thursday and into the weekend. Spots that drain poorly, low-lying streets and smaller creeks that respond quickly to runoff will be most susceptible.

Severe Weather: one or two thunderstorms could pack a punch on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Southeast Louisiana has been placed under a Level 2/5 risk for severe storms on Wednesday. Spotty or isolated reports of gusty winds and/or a brief spin-up tornado are possible in that region.

Safety: Plan to take extra time in case of delays and if you come across a flooded street—find an alternate route. Sometimes it can be difficult to determine how deep the water is and you risk stalling and becoming stranded. Have a way to received alerts, such as the Storm Station App, through Thursday. Review additional flood safety, here.

Today & Tonight: Beginning early Wednesday morning and continuing over the next 36 hours or so, multiple rounds of heavy thunderstorms will impact southeastern Louisiana. Limited visibility thanks to foggy conditions also posses a threat to the morning commute today. Stay extremely cautious on the roadways and give yourself extra time to get to work or school.

While rain intensity will fluctuate throughout the day, some storms could stall out over a single area for a prolonged amount of time and create flooding issues. Also with this system, we cannot rule out a strong to possibly severe storm to develop either. Above average temperatures all day ranging from the upper 60s to lower 70s are a good indication of the unsettled weather. It is extremely important that you have acsess to weather alerts throughout the day today.

Tonight, overall coverage of the rain and storms decreases but a few rumbles of thunder during the overnight hours is not completely out of the question. However, by Thursday morning commute time, more rounds of heavy rain and storms are possible around the Capital Area with morning temperatures remaining in the 60s and more fog likely.

Up Next: A cold front will finally crawl through the area on Thursday. This feature will bring another organized batch of showers and thunderstorms—some of which could be heavy during the morning and early afternoon hours. Thursday afternoon is trending much drier than the previous 24 hours, with spotty showers still possible, but the overall heavy rain threat lessened. Very little change to temperatures will come behind that first front and highs and lows will remain in the 70s and 60s respectively. Friday afternoon, the last disturbance of the week will roll through, with isolated showers and storms possible that evening through Saturday morning. Once this system clears the Capital Region, much drier weather is expected. A return to average temperatures is in store for the end of the weekend and early next week.

