Multiple people arrested after police discover dog fighting ring during drug raid

BATON ROUGE - Multiple people were arrested for their involvement in both drug trafficking and a dog-fighting ring police discovered while executing a warrant, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

Detectives observed several dogs in kennels and on chains that appeared to have wounds indicative of dog fighting while executing the warrant. Detectives also were able to see evidence of dog fighting at a next door abandoned residence along with dogs chained up inside the abandoned structure.

Animal control confirmed that dog fighting occurred at the location and discovered blood on the walls of the abandoned structure. Nine dogs were removed from the location.

Additionally, police seized marijuana, Alprazolam, Adderall, as well as fentanyl pills and powder.

Stanley Yates was booked on multiple charges of possession with intent to distribute as well as dog fighting. Ke'Vontae Yates was booked on multiple charges of possession with intent to distribute, and Tavarus Yates was booked on possession to intent to distribute marijuana.