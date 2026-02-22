52°
Tangipahoa Parish under burn ban

By: WBRZ Staff

AMITE - Starting Sunday, residents in Tangipahoa Parish are under a burn ban. 

Parish President Robby Miller issued the ban Sunday afternoon. He said the extremely dry conditions led to the decision. 

“After talking with the fire chiefs and upon review of the local forecast, we agree that a burn ban is appropriate at this time,” Miller said.

Residents are banned from doing any residential or commercial burning. Barbeques, fire pits and grills are allowed but should be used with caution, Miller said. 

