Multiple Metro Council members to host 'Stand With Chief Murphy Paul Rally' Monday

BATON ROUGE - Several Metro Council members are planning a "Stand With Chief Murphy Paul Rally" outside of the Baton Rouge Police Department Headquarters Monday in support of the embattled police chief.

According to the Office of Public Information, Cleve Dunn, Jr., Carolyn Coleman, Mayor Pro Tem LaMont Cole, Chauna Blanks, and Darryl Hurst will lead the rally at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 2.

This comes after three council members publicly called for Paul to resign from his post following an outburst in which he lambasted the council for their criticism of his leadership. Paul doubled down on his comments Friday morning.