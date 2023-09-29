Metro Council remains divided as police chief doubles down on fiery comments

BATON ROUGE - A press conference at the Baton Rouge Police Department took an unexpected turn Friday morning when city leaders addressed metro council members who are calling for Chief Murphy Paul to immediately step down.

"I do not apologize for standing up for what is right. Although my passion may have offended some, that is not my intention," said Murphy Paul, doubling down on his choice words at Wednesday night's EBR Metro Council meeting.

Council members Aaron Moak and Jen Racca struck a nerve with the police chief during the meeting by questioning his knowledge of the Brave Cave. A day after, the two council members and a third, Denise Amoroso, wrote to Mayor Sharon Weston-Broome to demand action.

"I'm trying to bring light to the fact that there are people that had their rights violated. We kept bad actors on the police force, and I'm being attacked for questioning as to how and why these people stayed on for so long," said Racca.

District 10 Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman still stands behind Chief Paul despite his explosive testimony. She does not believe his words are a valid reason for immediate removal from his position.

"He's a person first, then the chief second," said Coleman.

Regardless of what side they are on, Mayor Broome took a moment during Friday's press conference to address the issue head-on.

"To be clear, Chief Paul already announced his resignation two months ago. As we stand, he will continue to be the chief of the Baton Rouge Police Department until November," Mayor Broome said.

According to Chief Murphy Paul's resignation letter, his final day with BRPD will be November 3rd.