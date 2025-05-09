Multiple capital-area men sentenced to federal prison for drug ring involvement

BATON ROUGE - Multiple men in the capital region were sentenced to federal prison for their involvement in a drug ring operating in Iberville Parish.

The United States Department of Justice said five men were sentenced due to their involvement in a drug ring trafficking cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

The following men were sentenced after their convictions on drug charges:

Barold Raven, 47, of St. Gabriel (10 years with 5 years of supervised release)

Dedrick Ambeau, 44, of St. Gabriel (10 years with 3 years of supervised release)

Jake Henry Gordon III, 46, of Greenwell Springs (2 years with 3 years of supervised release)

Leo Sternfels, 65, of Gonzales (1 year with 3 years of supervised release)

Charles Alexander Jr., 40, of St. Gabriel (15 years with 3 years of supervised release)

The DOJ said the men worked to distribute drugs throughout Iberville, Ascension, East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes.