Multiple agencies responding to 2,100 gallon crude oil spill in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS- The Coast Guard along multiple agencies are responding to 2,100 gallons of crude oil that spilled into a marshy area around the Bowley Cap Facility Lake Bully Bonds near Galliano, Sunday

The Coastal Guard Marine Safety Unit Houma received reports that the spill was due to a mechanical failure at the facility.

The source of the oil has been secured and a Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator's Office representative has been deployed to the facility to clean-up.

Recovery operations are scheduled to continue until sunset and resume tomorrow morning. Agencies responding are; Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Houma, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator's Office, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.