88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mr. Prada due back in court in January for competency hearing ahead of murder trial

2 hours 8 minutes 45 seconds ago Wednesday, October 08 2025 Oct 8, 2025 October 08, 2025 10:59 AM October 08, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Terryon Thomas, known on TikTok as Mr. Prada, will return to court in January for a competency hearing after he was arrested for allegedly killing a Baton Rouge therapist. 

Thomas is due back in Judge Fred Crifasi's court on Jan. 28.

Thomas was arrested in October 2024 on first-degree murder and related charges in William Nicholas Abraham's death. Abraham was found dead, wrapped in a tarp and dumped alongside U.S. 51 in Tangipahoa Parish on Sept. 29.

When Thomas was first booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, he was charged with second-degree murder, but the charge was upgraded to first-degree murder because of the victim’s age.

Louisiana law allows for first-degree murder charges when victims are under 12 or over 65.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days