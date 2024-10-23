MOVEBR provides updates on multiple projects at Jones Creek, Perkins Road

BATON ROUGE — Wednesday evening, MOVEBR hosted the third stop of its roadshow to provide updates on several projects it's working on.

The two most notable projects are the Jones Creek Road extension and the Perkins Road project.

The Jones Creek Road extension is set to create a four-lane roadway connecting Tiger Bend Road and Airline Highway, crossing Jefferson Highway. Officials say they plan to put a roundabout at that location. Bike lanes will also be included.

The Perkins Road project will construct a widening of Perkins from Siegen Lane to Pecue Lane.

Both projects are set to start clearing and grubbing operations at the beginning of 2025.

The roadshow went from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Jones Creek Library. Another event will be held on Oct. 29 at the Main Library on Goodwood.