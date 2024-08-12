Move-in day for Southern University students: What to bring and what to leave at home

BATON ROUGE - It's move-in day for incoming Southern University students, and to keep things running as smoothly as possible, school officials have provided a list to remind avid movers of what to bring and what to leave at home.

Things like toiletries, bedding, and cleaning supplies are essentials, and students are also welcome to bring their own mini microwave or fridge.

Things like hot plates, candles, and extension cords are not allowed, however.

Thousands of first-year students moved onto Southern Universities campus Monday and will continue throughout the week.

Move-in day for returning students begins on Tuesday.

Assistant Vice President of the university Desiree Honore Thomas says the main priority this year is to keep the campus clean and beautiful.

She says the incoming class will experience the recently-started beautification campaign.

"We are asking them to take ownership of this campus and this is the class that we believe will do that," Thomas said.

Also happening this year is John Pierre's first year serving as chancellor. This is the first time since 2015 that the role of president and chancellor have been separate.

"Get accustomed to the surroundings, get to know the folks that can help you, go find where your classes will be so that you won't be lost on the first day, and just take it all in a little bit at a time," Pierre said. "This is something that comes with a little freedom. We don't want them staying up too late at night. We just want them to take it all in and get prepared because next Monday, classes start."

For the full list of policies and procedures, click here.