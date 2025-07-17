'Move BR' transit initiative looks to add bus route between North and South Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE- A Baton Rouge project looks to bridge the long-standing divide between the north and south ends of the city. Known as "Move BR," the initiative claims its goal is to deliver fast, safe, and reliable transit through both sides of Baton Rouge.

The project looks to add a new transit system that connects North and South Baton Rouge. The route will span nine and a half miles, running from Tiger Stadium to Airline Highway. Residents may have already noticed construction along Nicholson Drive.

For individuals like Aiden Jordan, transit is an essential part of daily life since he's moved to Baton Rouge.

Jordan said he used the transit system to "find work, try to get enrolled in school, try to get caught up before everything begins during the daytime so that way I’m ahead."

However, catching the bus isn't always easy, particularly due to a lack of bus stops in certain areas. The Move BR looks to address this and add stops, with Rodney Braxton with Rebuild Baton Rouge saying the project "will offer fast, safe, reliable, transportation."

Councilman Darryl Hurst for District 5 underscored the economic implications, noting that "when you talk about opportunities for growth economically it’s always a great public transit system that goes along with it."

"North Baton Rouge has been the forgotten land for a long time no matter who was mayor, no matter who was in office, we’ve seen a deficit in North Baton Rouge," Hurst said.