Motorcyclist killed in crash near Donaldsonville early Friday morning
ASCENSION PARISH - On Friday morning, a person was killed in a traffic incident that occurred in Ascension Parish.
Louisiana State Police say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Highway 3089 near Donaldsonville.
Allison Hudson, Public Information Officer with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO) confirmed that due to the crash, as of 6 a.m., only one lane is open on Highway 3089 entering into the city of Donaldsonville.
The Sheriff's Office advised area drivers to use caution as APSO deputies and troopers with Louisiana State Police are still at the scene of the crash.
Motorists may prefer to use LA 18 as an alternate route.
This article will be updated as authorities provide additional information related to the deadly crash.
