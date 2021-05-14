59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Motorcyclist killed in crash near Donaldsonville early Friday morning

1 hour 30 minutes 56 seconds ago Friday, May 14 2021 May 14, 2021 May 14, 2021 5:57 AM May 14, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - On Friday morning, a person was killed in a traffic incident that occurred in Ascension Parish.

Louisiana State Police say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Highway 3089 near Donaldsonville.

Allison Hudson, Public Information Officer with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO) confirmed that due to the crash, as of 6 a.m., only one lane is open on Highway 3089 entering into the city of Donaldsonville.

The Sheriff's Office advised area drivers to use caution as APSO deputies and troopers with Louisiana State Police are still at the scene of the crash.

Motorists may prefer to use LA 18 as an alternate route.

Trending News

This article will be updated as authorities provide additional information related to the deadly crash.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days