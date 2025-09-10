Motorcyclist killed after losing control, crashing into Mustang

MARINGOUIN - One person is dead following a fatal motorcycle crash in Iberville Parish Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported shortly after 2 p.m. on LA 11 north of LA 76. According to state police, the crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Aubrey Stewart Jr.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred when Stewart was driving northbound on LA 77 on a 2013 Suzuki motorcycle. At the same time, a 2013 Ford Mustang driven by 59-year-old Joseph Trosclair was traveling southbound on the roadway.

For reasons that are still under investigation, Stewart lost control of his motorcycle while negotiating a curve. The motorcycle slid across the center line and hit Trosclair's vehicle.

Stewart was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. Impairment isn't a suspected factor in the crash, but a toxicology sample was taken from both drives for analysis.