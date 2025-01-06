42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Motorcycle driver dead after fatal crash off Rieger Road early Monday morning

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a crash off Rieger Road early Monday morning. 

The crash happened around 6 a.m. Monday on Exchequer Drive and involved a motorcycle and a car. Deputies said that the car was turning into a driveway when it struck a motorcycle driving north.

The motorcycle driver, 38-year-old Anthony Chandler, was pronounced dead at the scene.

