Motorcycle driver dead after fatal crash off Rieger Road early Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a crash off Rieger Road early Monday morning.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. Monday on Exchequer Drive and involved a motorcycle and a car. Deputies said that the car was turning into a driveway when it struck a motorcycle driving north.

The motorcycle driver, 38-year-old Anthony Chandler, was pronounced dead at the scene.