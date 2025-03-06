56°
Motorcycle crash on Louise Street and Highland Road injures at least one

Thursday, March 06 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Frederick Quinn

BATON ROUGE — At least one person was injured Thursday in a motorcycle crash at the corner of Highland Road and Louise Street. 

In a video captured by WBRZ, a man is seen laying on the ground and there are pieces of the motorcycle in the middle of the street.

Multiple police units were called to the scene.

We will keep you updated as more details come in. 

