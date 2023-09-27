Mother of two victims of violent crime to host candlelight walk to remember others

BAKER - A local nonprofit is hosting a candlelight walk through the neighborhood streets Wednesday night to remember victims of violent crime.

Mary Foster, 61, started Stop, Pause, and Pray amid the loss of her two children years ago. In 2017, Foster lost her daughter La'Quan Whitfield due to domestic violence. In 2021, she lost her son Courtney Whitfield to gun violence.

Foster said she still aches from the loss.

Although both deaths left her with a broken heart, her daughter's death left her with a lot more than that. For the last six years, Foster has been raising her five granddaughters who were left motherless after the tragic death of their mother.

The candlelight walk will begin in the Baker Library parking lot, go down Groom Road, turn on Plank Road and end in the Ruffin's parking lot.

"I want everybody to come in... even those that have not lost a loved one to domestic and gun violence," Foster said. "Just come, let's get together, I'm trying to get everybody together. I know I might just not be able to save everybody. Just break the silence and reach out to someone and let them know it's okay."