Mother demands answers after 12-year-old daughter is raped near Garden District

BATON ROUGE- Two days after a suspect was arrested for allegedly raping a woman in the Garden District, a mother in the area is demanding answers about her 12-year-old daughter's case from about six weeks ago.

We're not identifying the mom or listing where she lives to protect her child. Tonight, she wants to know how cases are prioritized, since the Baton Rouge Police Department is still waiting on results from the State Police Crime Lab about the DNA sample in that case.

"I would like them to work my case and let me be a priority like this other lady was a priority," the mother said. "I want to get justice for my daughter."

The woman lives about four blocks from the Garden District. She said about six weeks ago a suspect climbed in through her kitchen window and raped her daughter. Baton Rouge Police said the Sex Crimes Division is working the case, and it remains under investigation but no one has been arrested.

"She's devastated," the mom said. "It's completely out of whack. I pray to God this doesn't ruin her life."

On Friday, the mother's fears were renewed after hearing a woman was raped in the Garden District. Police quickly processed the scene and the State Police Crime Lab analyzed a sample in less than two days.

As investigators searched for an alleged rapist, our sources were telling us there were other sex crimes reported in the area of the Garden District. Today, we learned a public information officer overheard conversations in the department about the 12 year old who was raped. When we pressed Baton Rouge Police about the other crimes last week, the department was not forthcoming with information.

"He (sex crimes detective) told me not to contact you guys, because it was going to interfere with their investigation," the mom said.

She went against detectives wishes after seeing the attention the other case got. She felt like her daughter's case was just sitting on a shelf somewhere.

"He told me the crime lab was backed up," the mom said. "If the crime lab was so backed up, how did ya'll work this case within two days fo the crime lab backed up. I don't understand that."

The mom said the man who was arrested, accused in the Garden District rape is not the man who raped her daughter. She showed her his mugshot.

BRPD confirmed samples are currently being analyzed at the crime lab. There is no time frame on when those results could come back.