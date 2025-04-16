57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Mother arrested for murder after death of infant child in New Roads

2 hours 28 minutes 16 seconds ago Tuesday, April 15 2025 Apr 15, 2025 April 15, 2025 10:06 PM April 15, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

NEW ROADS - A mother was arrested for murder after her child died Monday morning in New Roads, according to the New Roads Police Department.

Officials said they were dispatched to a medical call for an infant child around 9:45 a.m. and began efforts to resuscitate after seeing red fluids from the infant's mouth and nose. The child died at a hospital.

Police officials said the child's mother, Ke'iondra Butler, 19, had inconsistencies in her story, leading to officials contacting the coroner's office and Louisiana State Police crime lab. The crime lab said her statements seemed inaccurate based on the evidence at the scene.

Butler was booked for second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. The autopsy for the child is pending.

