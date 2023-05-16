Mother & child woke to find burglar standing over their bed; woman robbed at gunpoint inside BR apartment

BATON ROUGE - A mother told police she woke up to find an armed burglar standing in her bedroom Monday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the intruder got into the apartment on Titian Avenue through a window around 6 a.m. Monday. The woman told police she was lying in bed along with her son and that the man initially reached for her child.

At some point in the encounter, the man pulled out a gun, and the woman offered cash to make the intruder leave. The burglar reportedly took the money and ran.

The robber has not been identified as of Tuesday.