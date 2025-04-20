Motel manager recalls moments leading up to officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police say a 34-year-old male was involved in a fatal exchange of gunfire with police officers in the parking lot of the Super 6 Inn & Suites off Gwenadele Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday

Motel manager Mitesh Patel said it started when the suspect showed up at the property around 2:30 a.m. He said the suspect was not a guest.

Patel said the man then left and came back after five minutes. That's when he said the suspect went to the manager's living quarters. Afterward, Patel said things escalated with a female guest.

"The suspect went to her and then probably put a gun on her and tried to rob her. She had her boyfriend and they had a fight in the back building," he said.

Patel said he confronted the suspect, telling him to leave or he would have to call the police.

“I came back to the office and I was waiting for him to leave the property and at some point, they were having a fight up there, he lost his car key."

Patel said the couple threw the suspect's keys in the pool.

The manager told the man to come back in the morning to get his keys. Instead, he said the suspect tried to break into his own car and hotwire it. That's when police showed up and gunfire was exchanged.

Officials said the suspect, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital where he died. BRPD said two officers, who were also not identified, were placed on administrative leave.