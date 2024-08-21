Morgan City teen arrested for rape, child porn charges

MORGAN CITY— Morgan City Police arrested a 17-year-old accused of rape and distributing pornography of a juvenile.

Officers say K'Lance E. Robertson was engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with the juvenile since at least July 2024. He used various devices and social media accounts to make and distribute the media involving the juvenile victim.

He was arrested Monday in Assumption Parish. He faces charges of first degree rape, indecent behavior with a juvenile, pornography involving juveniles and distribution of pornography involving juveniles.