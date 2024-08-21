94°
Latest Weather Blog
Morgan City teen arrested for rape, child porn charges
MORGAN CITY— Morgan City Police arrested a 17-year-old accused of rape and distributing pornography of a juvenile.
Officers say K'Lance E. Robertson was engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with the juvenile since at least July 2024. He used various devices and social media accounts to make and distribute the media involving the juvenile victim.
Trending News
He was arrested Monday in Assumption Parish. He faces charges of first degree rape, indecent behavior with a juvenile, pornography involving juveniles and distribution of pornography involving juveniles.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Cause not determined for massive house fire in Central Tuesday evening
-
Labadieville man accused of hitting deputy and fleeing into swamp after trying...
-
Man who killed his child's mother in 2016 sentenced to 30 years...
-
Louisiana Supreme Court disqualifies candidate for 2nd District judgeship
-
Let Teachers Teach workforce voices support State Superintendent's recommendations for classroom discipline