Morgan City Police locate missing man

5 years 1 month 7 hours ago Wednesday, March 15 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

UPDATE: Robin Carbin has been safely located by Morgan City Police.

MORGAN CITY – Police in Morgan City are looking for a man reported missing by family last week.

Police say Robin Carbin was last seen in the Morgan City area within the last two weeks. Carbin is known to frequent both Lafayette and Morgan City areas.

Investigators described Carbin as a black man that is approximately 5’6” tall and weighs about 115 pounds. H has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Carbin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Morgan City Police at 985-380-4605.

