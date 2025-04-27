Morgan City man wanted for rape, molestation of child apprehended in Texas; extradited to Louisiana

MORGAN CITY - A man wanted for rape and molestation of a child in Morgan City was apprehended in Texas.

On April 9, Morgan City Police said Shane Wiggins was accused in December 2024 of inappropriate behavior with a juvenile that occurred in the past few years. When a warrant was issued for Wiggins, detectives learned he moved from his residence and was unable to be contacted by phone.

Detectives believed Wiggins left the state and officials began a search around Paris, Texas. Texas officers located Wiggins in Paris and he was placed under arrest.

Wiggins has since been extradited to Morgan City and was booked into the St. Mary Parish Jail on Tuesday.