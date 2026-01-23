WBRZ Investigative Unit: Watch the tense moments leading up to assessor's son being shot by New Roads Police

NEW ROADS - The WBRZ Investigative Unit has obtained the body camera worn by New Roads Assistant Police Chief John Chambliss when he shot John Sexton, the son of Iberville Parish Assessor Randy Sexton, multiple times.

The eight-minute-long video shows Chambliss arriving on scene in response to a call about a disturbance at O'Reilly Auto Parts. He finds John Sexton sitting on the curb holding a large metal object, and according to Chambliss, cutting himself.

Chambliss orders Sexton to drop the object multiple times and deploys several non-lethal tactics to try to subdue him before pulling his handgun and shooting four times.

Sexton was arrested for aggravated assault on a peace officer after he was released from the hospital. Though it was never publicly reported, Chambliss was apparently facing attempted murder charges as well.

However, a grand jury cleared both Chambliss and Sexton by declining to indict them last week.

The Sexton family is suing Chambliss and the New Roads Police Department for damages.

"Obviously, this person is suffering from a mental crisis, and if that's how we are treating our folks in the community that are suffering, god help the rest of us," said their attorney, Rob Marionneaux.

Clint Seneca, a spokesperson for the Sexton family, told WBRZ on the phone Friday, "After watching [the video], it's just very, very disturbing. It doesn't look like the situation should have gotten where it got. It seems like it should have been handled many different ways."

Marionneaux says Chambliss, who has worked for almost a dozen law enforcement agencies, should no longer have a badge.

"Either the City of New Roads didn't train him at all, or they trained him, and he failed in the training, so whatever the way the city of New Roads wants to portray him, that's fine by me, but neither of which are gonna pass muster with a jury."

Chambliss is still employed with the New Roads Police. Chief Louis Hamilton but did not respond to calls on Friday.