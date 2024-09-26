84°
Morgan City man arrested on indecent behavior charges in Assumption Parish
BAYOU L'OURSE — A Morgan City man was arrested in Assumption Parish as a fugitive wanted for indecent behavior charges.
Emanuel Francisco Romero Hernandez, 24, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on an indecent behavior with a juvenile charge.
Assumption Parish deputies and Morgan City Police arrested Hernandez at a business on the 2500 block of LA 662, deputies said. Hernandez remains incarcerated pending a transfer to the jurisdiction of the Morgan City Police Department, deputies said.
