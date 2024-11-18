75°
Morgan City man arrested for rape, producing child pornography
NAPOLEONVILLE - A man who was already in jail for possessing child sexual abuse material was booked on new charges of rape and producing child pornography Monday.
Carroll Ray Clark, a 49-year-old from Morgan City, was booked Nov. 7 into the Assumption Parish Jail and then re-booked on the new charges Nov. 18.
Clark is accused of 21 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, one count of first-degree rape, two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and three counts of production of pornography involving juveniles.
