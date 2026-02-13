70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Morgan City High student arrested for allegedly striking Bossier High soccer player after match

48 minutes 54 seconds ago Friday, February 13 2026 Feb 13, 2026 February 13, 2026 5:48 PM February 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

MORGAN CITY - The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Morgan City High School soccer player following an altercation that broke out after a close game, officials said.

According to KTBS, Morgan City goalkeeper Micah Wilkerson threw a punch that knocked out an opposing player. Wilkerson was charged with second-degree battery and was taken into custody by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

Trending News

He is currently being held on a $10,000.00 bond. Bossier Parish Sheriff’s deputies will take custody of Wilkerson to face charges in Bossier Parish. The incident remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days