More than 70 shots fired in Gonzales park shooting; several weapons recovered, but no arrests yet

GONZALES - Police now believe more than 70 shots were fired fired during a late-night gunfight that erupted at a park in Ascension Parish over the weekend.

The Gonzales Police Department said in an update Wednesday that while no arrests have been made, officers recovered four guns, questioned 14 people and executed 13 search warrants.

“Gonzales Investigators will not rush to make arrests until we have provided the District Attorney with the best prosecutable case, ensuring the responsible parties for this event can and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent," Chief Sherman Jackson said in a statement.

Seven people were hospitalized after the shooting Sunday night at Carver Park. Police say four people were shot and the rest were injured in a car crash while fleeing the scene. Three of those people remain hospitalized with what police described as "life-altering injuries."

An unidentified woman was also killed in the crash.

Investigators believe at least three cars were present at the time of the shootout, all of which took gunfire. Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux told WBRZ earlier this week they suspect the shooting stemmed from an ongoing feud between at least two groups.

"This might have been an argument that ensued maybe Friday night, and it was a continuation of that argument," Arceneaux said.

This is a developing story.