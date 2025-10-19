69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

More than 2,300 Entergy customers in Gonzales in the dark after car ran into power pole

2 hours 32 minutes 16 seconds ago Sunday, October 19 2025 Oct 19, 2025 October 19, 2025 5:54 PM October 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

GONZALES - More than 2,300 Entergy customers in Gonzales were in the dark Sunday evening after car ran into power pole, knocking out electricity to the area. 

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the crash happened along Highway 621 at Della Marchand Drive.

A photo shared by the sheriff;s office showed the vehicle on its side in a ditch with power lines over the hood and another line across the road. 

As of 5:50 p.m., Entergy's outage map says that 2,397 customers along Highway 621 and Black Bayou Road are out of service.

At 6:15 p.m., that number decreased to 202. 

Trending News

The estimated restoration time is 8:30 p.m. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days