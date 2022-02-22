Latest Weather Blog
More parades in Baton Rouge this weekend - see the full list here
Krewe of Artemis
- Feb. 18 @ 7 p.m.
-Downtown Baton Rouge
- Feb. 19 @ noon
- 3200 Harding Boulevard, Baton Rouge
The festival kickoff begins promptly at 2:00pm. Immediately followed by entertainment and festivities.
Krewe of Ascension Mambo
-Feb. 19 @ 2 p.m.
-Begins at Irma Boulevard in Gonzales
-Feb. 19 @ 2 p.m.
-Downtown Baton Rouge
Krewe Mystique is the oldest parading krewe in Baton Rouge! It is a family friendly favorite for kids of all ages!
-Feb. 19 @ 6:30 p.m.
-Downtown Baton Rouge
Parade goers will be treated to a line of exciting, colorfully-lighted, and tractor-pulled floats. Following the parade theme, "Glad to be Back", floats will be decorated to depict many items that tend to roll.
-Feb. 20 @ 1 p.m.
-North Boulevard at 19th Street ending at the Baton Rouge Community College
Mid City Gras Inc. has created this parade to be a celebration for everyone from 2 years old to 92 years old, highlighting the essence of Mid City and showcasing the diversity of our community with a spirit of inclusiveness that positively contributes to the progression of our city.
-Feb. 25 @ 7 p.m.
-Begins at Glasgow Middle, weaves through Southdowns, crossing Stanford thru Cherrydale to Cloverdale & ends on Perkins Road
Inspired by the Mardi Gras Flambeauxs... Under the flickering orange glow of their torches, the Southdowns Flambeaux always lead the front spearhead of the parade, and embody the fiery heart and soul of Southdowns.
-Feb. 26 @ noon
-Downtown Baton Rouge
Spanish Town is a historic district anchored by Spanish Town Road in Baton Rouge. It is well known for its annual Mardi Gras parade, which is the largest in Baton Rouge.
-Feb. 28 @ 6 p.m.
-1503 Government Street at the Electric Depot Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Festivities begin with a Second Line / Parade from 14th Street to the Red Stick Social.
Community Center of Pointe Coupee Mardi Gras Parade
-March 1 @ 11 a.m.
-New Roads, Downtown District – W. Main Street
New Roads Lions Club Mardi Gras Parade
-March 1 @ 2 p.m.
-New Roads, Downtown District – W. Main Street
