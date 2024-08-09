76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Months-long DCFS investigation leads to arrest of two adults, two juveniles

2 hours 6 minutes 28 seconds ago Friday, August 09 2024 Aug 9, 2024 August 09, 2024 5:45 AM August 09, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

ZACHARY - Four arrests were made Tuesday at the culmination of a months-long investigation and multiple investigations through the Department of Children and Family Services. 

Zachary police arrested two adults and two juveniles Tuesday morning. Together, the four were booked for 28 criminal charges. 

Dekisha Gibson, 36, was arrested for eight counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, eight counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, and one count of carnal knowledge of a juvenile. 

Clinon Gibson, 75, was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

The names and charges of the juveniles arrested were not released. 

Trending News

No further details were given regarding the investigation. This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days