Monster gator spotted on Florida golf course

PALMETTO, Fla. - Surreal video has emerged on the web after a golfer encountered a massive gator on a Florida golf course.

Charles Helms posted the video to his Facebook page last Wednesday after he spotted the monstrous gator roaming freely on the Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Palmetto, Florida.

The post has gone on to make social media and mainstream news waves.

"I was stunned and silent," said Helms in a phone interview with WFTS.

Helms says he has never seen anything like the huge reptile. He says it was so big, he didn’t even think it was real when he first saw it.

"I didn't know if we were being punked or something," says Helms. "It was just laying down, resting, when it got up and started moving towards the big lake," says Helms who was out on the course with a friend.

Eyewitnesses at the scene estimated the alligator to be between 14 and 15 feet in length.