Monday's Health Report: Fall allergy season is right around the corner

BATON ROUGE — Fall allergy season is right around the corner.

Many will be reaching for a tissue sooner than you’d think.

Fall allergies typically kick in around Labor Day and last through the first lengthy cold snap.

Doctors recommend starting allergy medications about two weeks before your symptoms typically begin.

Over-the-counter antihistamines can ease symptoms like sneezing, runny nose, watery eyes and itching – while nasal steroid sprays can help with congestion. You want to limit time outdoors when pollen counts are high.

Early mornings and dry windy days are typical examples. It is also important to know when to see an allergist.

"If they continue to be miserable, so the medications aren't working over the counter, or they're actually having troubles with daily living,” allergist Sandra Hong said. “So, they're having shortness of breath, they're coughing, they're wheezing, any of those types of things. And there are so many other options that allergists can utilize to make people feel better."

An allergist can figure out what is triggering your symptoms and offer other treatment options that you cannot get over the counter, like allergy shots.