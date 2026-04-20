Latest Weather Blog
Monday PM Forecast: Watching for a few showers in the days ahead
One more chilly night is ahead before the forecast trends soggier. A few showers will come with a midweek disturbance, immediately followed by a bounce back into spring.
Tonight & Tomorrow: Another cool and crisp night is in store for the Capital Area. Passing high clouds might keep temperatures up a degree or two, but lows should still find the low 50s. Traditionally, cooler areas north and east of Baton Rouge might even dip into the 40s again. An extra layer for warmth will be a good idea before venturing out for the commute, but don’t forget an umbrella. An approaching upper-level disturbance will bring increasing cloud cover throughout the day. Highs could touch 80° just before the thicker clouds arrive. Watch out for spotty showers late in the day as the atmosphere moistens, which could clip a few areas during the commute home.
Up Next: Skies will remain mainly cloudy with damp conditions on Wednesday as isolated showers continue to navigate through the region. The rest of the week will trend warmer and muggier, with highs returning to the 80s and nighttime lows to the 60s. While rain coverage will trend a bit lower on Thursday as a disturbance pulls away, this setup will favor another ramp-up in storm activity into the weekend. This rain would consist of pop-up storms, which by nature, do not imply a total washout. With many outdoor events and festivals over the weekend, keep an umbrella close and stay alert to nearby thunder and lightning. However, there is no need to cancel any weekend plans at ths point.
Trending News
Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.
Watch live news HERE.
– Meteorologist Malcolm Byron
The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
St. George Fire Department: Two kayakers rescued from water around Horseshoe Drive...
-
St. Amant barn destroyed in fire
-
Ochsner Health expands Eat Fit program from Louisiana restaurants into hospitals
-
2une In Previews: District 5 Republican candidates taking stage in debate ahead...
-
Patterson Fire Fighters responded to house fire on Cleveland Street Saturday night
Sports Video
-
One tenth away: LSU gymnastics falls just short in NCAA Championship
-
LSU gymnastics finishes in second place in the National Championship
-
LSU sophomore taking on a leadership role to lead the Tigers to...
-
LSU gymnastics readies for NCAA National semi-finals in Ft. Worth
-
WATCH: Flau'jae Johnson arrives in Seattle to local cheers after being drafted...