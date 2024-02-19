Monday PM Forecast: one more chilly night followed by substantial warming trend

After one more chilly night, thermometers will be off to the races for the week ahead. A couple of afternoons could challenge 80 degrees.

Tonight & Tomorrow: With mainly clear skies and light winds, temperatures will take a quick plunge after sunset. Lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s by morning. Tuesday will be greeted with plenty of sunshine and light south winds. Highs will chug into the mid 70s.

Up Next: Though some patchy fog is possible at daybreak, the warming trend will continue into Wednesday. After lows in the upper 40s, another mostly sunny afternoon will send highs into the upper 70s. A weak, fast-moving frontal system will slide into the area on Thursday. Ahead of this feature we will have a mild morning in the upper 50s followed by a warm afternoon in the upper 70s. Clouds will increase through the daytime hours, and it is possible that the front squeezes out a stray, light shower between the afternoon and overnight hours. The front will be through by Friday. Since this front will be moving through via the Western United States, rather than the north, a major cool down is not expected. Into the weekend, highs and lows will remain in the upper 40s and mid 70s. With mostly clear skies expected, it will be the first fully dry weekend in over a month.

– Josh

