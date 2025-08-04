Monday PM Forecast: Humidity creeps back in, back to the summer routine

As a frontal system loses its identity, summer heat and humidity will grab hold of the region again. No major weather concerns are expected as many students head back to the classrooms this week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: A weak front will drift north overnight, ending the slight improvement in humidity for most. Mostly clear skies will remain, with temperatures bottoming out in the low to mid 70s by daybreak. Tuesday will be warm and humid with highs challenging the low 90s once again. Added humidity will make it easier to spark storms, but dry air in the upper atmosphere may work to limit their coverage, intensity, and duration. Roughly 30% of the Capital Area will experience a downpour.

Up Next: Nothing jumps out as unusual in the extended forecast. Typical early-August heat and steam will remain through early next week. Each day features a high in the low to mid 90s with a low in the low to mid 70s. Afternoon pop-up storms will be a near-daily occurrence, favored for areas southeast of Baton Rouge. Activity appears widely scattered at best, as a moisture-starved atmosphere should tamp down on rain coverage even on the busiest days.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Dexter continues to spin its way through the North Atlantic, located a few hundred miles north of Bermuda. The storm may intensify in the next day or so, but only slightly. Dexter is not expected to become a hurricane as it carves out a northeastward path. Fortunately, the system will avoid land entirely and become post-tropical by late week.

There are also a few other areas the Storm Station and National Hurricane Center are keeping an eye on:

Off the Southeast U.S.: A broad area of low pressure will develop in a day or so several hundred miles off the coast of the southeastern United States. Gradual development of this system cannot be ruled out after midweek as it meanders near the Southeast Coast.

Central Tropical Atlantic: A tropical wave just off the west coast of Africa is barely producing any shower activity. But as the wave moves west-northwestward in the coming days, conditions appear suitable for gradual development. A tropical depression could form later this week in the tropical Atlantic. There is a medium (~50%) chance of development as of Monday afternoon.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.



