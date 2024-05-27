Monday PM Forecast: front moving in after hottest Memorial Day on record

Memorial Day could be simply summed up as hot. Though the daily record is higher, because Memorial Day falls on a different date each year, this worked out to be the hottest since the holiday was federally recognized in 1971. Afternoon temperatures warmed to 98 degrees past the previous hottest Memorial Days in in 1977 and 2011. Morning temperatures failed to drop below 82 degrees in most neighborhoods. That is a record warm minimum temperature for the holiday and the date. For the first time since September, the afternoon featured a Heat Advisory for feels-like temperatures over 108 degrees during by peak daytime heating.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Mainly clear skies will take us into the evening hours. We'll see a few clouds pushing in late with overnight lows in the upper 70s. Tuesday will be almost as hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s and feels like temperatures over 105 degrees. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible, but most locations will remain dry again.

Up Next: A weak cold front will push through the area Tuesday night and play a key role in the forecast for the rest of the week. The front will separate humid air from not-so-humid air. Since the front will sit on top of us through Friday, we will end up seeing differences in humidity from town to town. The muggiest air will be found to the south, and drier air will be found to the north. Regardless, there will be some humidity to feel. Wednesday through Friday, temperatures will also slide back a little bit with highs and lows in the low 90s and low 70s respectively. These numbers will be about 5 degrees lower than what we experienced to start the week.

The front will also act as a trigger for shower and thunderstorm activity. The Storm Station 7-Day Forecast features daily rain chances. The front alone will not be enough to generate showers and thunderstorms though. Moisture will play a key role in developing any activity and that looks rather limited through at least Wednesday. By Thursday and Friday, just a touch more moisture in the atmosphere could cause a slight uptick in the number of showers and thunderstorms that form. Still, we split hairs with the rain coverage with most days staying in the 20-30 percent range.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and North Atlantic Ocean, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

– Josh

