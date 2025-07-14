Monday PM Forecast: Fewer storms, more heat before tropical soaking

A HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday for many around the Capital Area, including East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, Tangipahoa, and West Feliciana Parishes as well as, Amite and Wilkinson Counties. Expect feels-like temperatures to sit in the 105-108° range for several hours during the afternoon, possibly reaching 110° in some neighborhoods. Drink plenty of fluids, wear light clothing, and take breaks during the hottest parts of the day.

Tonight & Tomorrow: It has been yet another day with a fairly active radar. Once the Sun sets, storm energy will be cut off, effectively shutting down any remaining storms. The overnight hours will be mainly clear, with lows in the mid 70s. A typical Summer pattern will stay part of the forecast Tuesday, with a few changes. An area of high pressure will be more centered on us, meaning fewer afternoon storms. Coverage looks to be spotty in nature. Less storms will equal more heat. Expect highs to rise into the mid 90s, with high humidity making that feel much worse.

Up Next: Wednesday will continue that pattern, although atmospheric moisture will be on the rise once again as the area of high pressure pulls away. Afternoon storm coverage should run around 30-40%. Highs will be hot once again, in the mid 90s.

The weather will take on a tropical influence by the end of the week. Deep tropical moisture will move in by Thursday as a tropical wave approaches the area. This will lead to several days in a row of very high rain coverage. Rainfall totals of 2–4 inches are likely, with locally higher amounts possible, especially near the coast. Isolated flash flooding cannot be ruled out. Details are still coming together, so stay tuned for updates. More on the system's potential development is outlined below.

The Tropics: An area of low pressure located offshore of the east coast of Florida is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This disturbance is forecast to move westward across Florida during the next day or so, and into the northeastern Gulf by late Tuesday. Environmental conditions appear favorable and some gradual development of this system is possible while it moves westward to west-northwestward across the northeastern and north-central portions of the Gulf during the middle to latter part of this week.

