Monday PM Forecast: Drier and less humid as front stalls near the coast

Even though highs will remain in the 90s, a passing cold front will deliver drier weather and less humid air for much of the workweek. However, some changes could be in store by the weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Afternoon showers and storms will linger into Monday evening on a spotty basis as a cold front slides through the capital region. Rain will not be widespread. In fact, the vast majority will get through the night on a dry note. Look for an overnight low near 74°.

The aforementioned cold front will stall out near the coast on Tuesday. Afternoon pop-up storms are likely near the front, which will be by the coast in this instance. Rain chances drop off significantly to the north, leaving the capital area largely dry. Despite being behind a "cold" front, it won't feel much colder. Highs will climb into lower and middle-90s regardless. Even so, drier air will be filtering into the region, which could take the edge of the humidity.

Up Next: The front continues to hang out by the coast through the end of the workweek, keeping the best rain chances to the south of Baton Rouge. The humidity will also be kept in check at least through Thursday or Friday. However, highs remain in the 90s each and every day. The heat builds even more so by the end of the week as upper-90s sneak back into the forecast.

The heat likely peaks on Saturday ahead of our next potential rainmaker. Long-term data is picking up on a plume of tropical moisture which could overspread portions Gulf coast starting on Father's Day. It is still too far out to discuss details. But if you have any outdoor Father's Day plans, be sure to stay in touch with the Storm Station as the forecast becomes more fine-tuned.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and North Atlantic Ocean, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron