Monday PM Forecast: Daily thunderstorms coming in waves

Showers and storms will work to take the edge off the heat this week. Rain will come in waves, so be sure to have rain gear nearby all week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Afternoon storms will gradually taper into the evening hours, leaving behind partly cloudy skies. The sticky feel will remain in place as lows drop into the mid 70s. A rogue t-shower cannot be ruled out closer to daybreak, especially near the coast. The combination of a passing disturbance and ample moisture will result in a greater number of storms on Tuesday. While it will not be a washout, off-and-on storms appear likely. Be prepared to face a downpour at any point, but the greatest coverage of storms will happen during the afternoon. Though not a widespread issue, a strong storm capable of gusty winds and hail cannot be ruled out. Rain-cooled air should hold highs back a bit, topping out in the mid to upper 80s.

Up Next: Moisture levels will remain high through the remainder of the workweek. Although there might be some day-to-day variability in the number of storms, scattered to numerous pop-up storms will remain possible. Aside from a rogue storm capable of 40-60+ mph winds, the severe weather potential should diminish midweek onward. Even with highs in the 80s on a few days, high humidity will send feels-like temperatures into the 90s. However, any rain would provide some welcome heat relief. A shifting upper-air pattern will reduce rain chances over Father’s Day Weekend. Nevertheless, there will be enough moisture to support scattered afternoon storms.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

