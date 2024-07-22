Monday-morning crash in Ascension Parish leaves 22-year-old dead

SORRENTO - A two-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish on LA-70 left a 22-year-old man dead Monday morning.

State police said the crash happened on LA-70 at Panama Road. Jayden Lazard of Opelousas was driving eastbound when he reportedly crossed the center line and collided head-on with a tractor trailer driving westbound.

Lazard drove off the road and crashed into a ditch after the collision. He was seemingly improperly restrained at the time of the crash and was partially ejected from the vehicle. Lazard was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the trailer was unhurt.

It was unclear what led to the crash.