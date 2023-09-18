Monday AM Forecast: Warm and dry week ahead

This workweek will be dry and warm. Rain chances are very unlikely over the next 7 days which will not help our current drought status. There is a conditional concern for fire danger as we experience the very dry conditions over the next week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Low humidity, while creating a more pleasant feel, will not alter the high temperatures much. A high in the lower 90s is expected once again today with mainly sunny skies. Monday night into Tuesday morning we will watch temperatures dip back down into the 60s, which will be refreshing and might even spark a small chill for some.

Up Next: The extended forecast is uneventful. High temperatures won’t budge from day to day. We’re looking at highs in the low to mid-90s for the next week or so. Lows will be in the mid to upper-60s, with a few mornings struggling to get below 70°. From a humidity standpoint, it’ll be very comfortable on Monday and Tuesday. The humidity begins to creep upward by late week but should still be at tolerable levels. Without a ton of humidity and no major systems passing through, the forecast also looks completely dry for the workweek.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

Tropics: As of early Monday morning, Nigel is now a category 1 Hurricane traveling northwest at 12 mph. Fortunately, Nigel's forecasted track continues to turn North/Northeast and will very likely pose no threat to land.

Both Lee and Margot are post-tropical systems that continue to weaken as they trek further north.

-- Emma Kate Cowan

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.