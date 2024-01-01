Monday AM Forecast: Several rounds of rain expected the first week of 2024

The first week of the year consists of multiple disturbances that bring rain to southeast Louisiana. January 1st brings the opportunity for spotty showers around the capital area while more widespread rain can be expected midweek and this weekend.

Today & Tomorrow: Early Monday morning, hazy conditions thanks to New Year's Eve celebrations could impact visibility for early morning commutes. After sunrise, while temperatures gradually climb from the 40s into the lower 60s, lingering firework smoke will begin to mix out of the atmosphere. The first day of the new year offers a mix of sun and clouds as well as the chance to see a spotty shower or two. Southern parishes, including St. Mary parish, hold the greatest chance to see showers today while those in Baton Rouge and north can expect 10-20% coverage of rain showers today. Rain totals for those that see rain will likely be under 0.25”.

Rain and cloud coverage tonight quickly dwindles as high pressure takes over tonight. Clear skies allow temperatures to quickly cool off into the mid-30s overnight, with counties in SW Mississippi likely to see the freezing mark or below early Tuesday morning.

Up Next: Tuesday will overall be chilly with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. The second round of rain for the week arrives to southeast Louisiana from the gulf overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. This system brings numerous showers early in the day that turn scattered for the remainder of January 3rd. Thursday and Friday we will once again see mainly sunny and dry conditions ahead of a third disturbance Friday night. With the weekend system, we can expect greater rainfall amounts and much breezier conditions. Check in with the Storm Station each day for the latest on these rain events.

-- Emma Kate Cowan

