Monday AM forecast: Rainy pattern setting up this week

More pop-up storms are expected on Monday. A few afternoon thunderstorms could become locally strong with heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and lightning.

Today and tonight: Warm and humid weather continues Monday across Baton Rouge and surrounding communities as Gulf moisture remains firmly in place over south Louisiana. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s during the afternoon with a mix of clouds and sunshine.





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Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon and early evening. Not everyone will see rain, but storms that do form could become locally strong with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and torrential downpours. Most activity should fade around sunset with warm and muggy conditions continuing overnight.

Up Next: Storm coverage is expected to expand farther east Tuesday and Wednesday as a more active weather pattern settles across the Gulf South. Daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected through much of the week, with the highest rain chances likely arriving Thursday into next weekend. The Baton Rouge area could see repeated rounds of afternoon and evening storms over the next several days, increasing the possibility of localized flooding where heavy rainfall repeatedly develops.

What to look out for: A few storms on Monday afternoon could become strong enough to produce gusty winds and very heavy rainfall. While widespread flooding is not expected, repeated storms over the same locations could quickly overwhelm drainage systems in low-lying and urban areas. The overall severe weather threat remains low, but lightning and isolated strong wind gusts will be possible in the strongest storms.

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– Dave

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